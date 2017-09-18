Simply put, Rembrandt lighting is achieved when there is a tiny triangle of light falling beneath your subject’s eye on the shaded side of their face.

The reason this lighting technique is so popular is because of the dimension and depth it adds to portraiture. That is what makes a photograph so interesting and pleasing to the eye.

Another important aspect of Rembrandt lighting is the mood it creates. Usually this lighting technique is expressed best in a dark and dramatic portrait, making facial expressions important.

It typically wouldn’t make sense for your subject to have a big cheerful smile in this dramatic light. Make sure you set the right mood for your subject when using this effect.

The two most important things to consider for Rembrandt lighting are light and composition/subject placement. With subject placement, your subject must be placed in a way so that light is falling on their face in the right way.

Pick your light source.

Rembrandt lighting is most easily achieved with directional light. This means that the light should be coming from one direction or one source (i.e. one window).

It’s easy to believe you have bad light in your home. Remember though, one window with light coming in is all you need to use this technique.

Place your subject.

Once you’ve picked your room with directional light, the next step is to place your subject in front of your window at about a 45° angle. If your window is slightly higher than the eye level of your subject, the effect is much more defined.

Once your subject is at a 45° angle to your window then you need to make little tweaks to their face placement until you see the light falling just right. Also, remember that the closer your subject is to the light source, the more dramatic your image will be!

Save