I know you hear photographers preach this all the time, but it’s so important to print your photographs.

They say that the most photographed generation in history won’t have any photos of themselves decades from now.

Technology evolves constantly and in 10 years you may not even be able to access your thousands of photographs sitting on your current hard drive. Hopefully this won’t be the case, but you never know.

I love to see my photographs in ways other than on my computer. I am addicted to printing and displaying them in my home. I want to walk by and see them. I want to sit in my office, my “woman cave,” and be able to see them on my walls.

If you’re like me and shoot almost daily, then you have so many you could never print and display them all. I do have favorites and those are the ones that I prioritize when I have a batch printed up.

Over time I started looking for ways to display them that wouldn’t break the bank and would allow me to change them out often and easily.

1. The gallery wall

It’s not a new idea, but I love having a gallery wall. Mine is still small, and I am always looking for ways to add to it and make it my own. This set up is called a butterfly pattern. I can expand on it by adding more out to the sides as time goes on.

I have an eclectic taste so I like to incorporate art pieces alongside my own art and in different ways. The photos are from Nations Photo Lab and are mounted on gator board and they offer many different shapes and sizes. I use the Command picture hanging strips to hang them so that I can remove them from the wall without causing any damage when I’m ready to switch them out.

The clipboard (with a vintage hinge) was purchased from Etsy. I like it because it makes it so easy to change it out with something new once in a while, whether it is a new piece of artwork or one of my own photographs. The artwork that I have displayed on it came from Society 6.

The brass frame comes from A Cottage in the City. They have several different sizing options and I adore the vintage feel to this frame. The other piece of art also comes from Etsy. If you start searching for original art on Etsy, be prepared to stay a while – the options are endless.

2. Larger than life prints

During the holidays I discovered Parabo Press. They offer what they call “engineer prints” in a whopping 3′ x 4′ size, printed on paper. I now have two of them.

My husband found the pieces of wood used for the frame in our shed, cut them down to size, cleaned them up, and attached them directly to the wall. My photos are views from the farm that we live on, so they are like having an extra window in the house.

3. Pallet board

I’m not sure what else you would call it, but I love this pallet board that I purchased on Etsy. I think this is something you could make yourself if you or someone in your life was skilled in running a saw.

Now the idea was that the twine would be tight enough that I could just slide my prints from Artifact Uprising under them and that they would stay. That didn’t end up being the case, so I use regular tape folded over onto itself to keep them in place.

Recently I get some washi tape so I do use that to hold them as well. I also like to add other personal elements to the board like the movie quote and the dried flowers that I have hanging off to the side.

4. Umbra photo display

Now this is an inexpensive way to display all of those wonderful square prints from Artifact Uprising. I purchased this on Amazon and even gave two of them for Christmas gifts this year.

Since I like to switch out my photos a lot, this makes it super easy. In fact, I switch them out so much that I even bring out older prints to display again. I especially like this display because I can add other shapes and sizes of items like ticket stubs and wallet sized prints. It does come with tiny wooden clothespins, but I bought some that were a little sturdier and decorated with cute designs.

5. Upcycled windows

On the farm that we live on there is an old abandoned farmhouse that we now use as our barn. My crafty husband took this window out of the attic. As luck would have it, the openings are exactly 8” x 12”.

He had the glass replaced and I had prints made up to display in it. Instead of sanding it down like my husband offered to do, I opted to keep the green, chipped paint (Safety note: make sure you have any found gems like this test for lead based paint). I like the weathered look and the detail of the old wooden spool used as the pull.

I’m such a sentimental sap and I love the idea that a part of this old house will continue to be useful, long after the life of the house has run its course. We just used pieces of cardboard cut to size and duct tape to hold them in place.

So there you have it.

I realize that not everyone has access to an abandoned house on their property, but I know you can find these types of materials at flea markets, yard sales, and antique stores. You just have to keep your eyes open for little gems like those that can serve a new purpose.

Hopefully these ideas will inspire you to get those favorite images printed and displayed in your home for you and your family to enjoy. Happy printing!

