As shorter days close in, we take on the role of light hunters.

As photographers, we ought always to be seeking and shaping light through, at a minimum, perspective, position, and exposure. But for this exercise, we’ll be looking at light a little differently, seeking specifically to find and photograph light shapes in a meaningful way.

We are accustomed to identifying shadows as shapes; we shoot them often as playful silhouettes cast against the background or as fascinating patterns created by blinds or rails or branches.

But what if we approach our scenes seeking out shapes of light rather than shapes of shadows? And how do we distinguish the two? They can be found in tandem, to be sure: window blinds, for example, throw alternating bars of light and shadow such that rectangular bands of each are clearly present. But a light shape does not always begin where a shadow ends. The key here will be in continuity of edges: a defined, usually clearly enclosed “shape” of light must be present.