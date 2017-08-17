When my children are engaged in an activity, especially something new and thrilling, I am able to capture their true essence.

Below are some activities that offer healthy risks and are not only fun, but also teach motor skills and develop confidence.

Using your own judgment and common sense you can determine what your child is ready for and how much, if any, supervision is required.

Climb a tree

“To climb a tree is for a child to discover a new world” (Froebel, Education of Man 1826)

Climbing trees fosters coordination, strength, curiosity, creative thinking, confidence and much more. By allowing kids to climb trees, we are encouraging them to explore the natural world.

Use different lenses to capture your child among the branches. A wide angle lens can be used to exaggerate the height and environment, a long focal length can be used to capture proud expressions, or try out a creative lens like a Lensbaby to enhance the experience.