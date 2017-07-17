As a stay at home mom, I spend a lot of time with my little ones.

Naturally, I document their day-to-day activities: playing, eating, reading, etc.

Although the majority of my photos are lifestyle, one of my passions is exploring my creative side by styling shoots for my kids. I try to make it fun and playful so they are willing and enjoying themselves.

Find your inspiration

Mostly, I find inspiration from music and movies. Recently I styled a shoot inspired by Johnny Cash and June Carter. We already had the clothes and microphone so fortunately the only prop I had to purchase was the guitar. I love shopping at antique stores which is a great place to find not only affordable props but also inspiration for other styled shoots.

I am drawn to Norman Rockwell paintings, I even tend to gravitate towards clothes from that era. One of my Norman Rockwell recreations was Boy in Santa Suit with my son. He absolutely loved wearing the huge santa suit so we both had a blast doing something that I love.

Research your idea

When I come up with an idea, I spend some time researching the look I am going for. Pinterest is really helpful for this.

I start by searching for the specic idea on sites that will provide visual results. For the ‘Johnny and June’ shoot, I searched for photos on Pinterest and Instagram. I was looking for the overall atmosphere and setting in the photos of them together. I was interested in the clothes, hair, colors, and location.

From there, I created a vision board with those images using a collage app on my phone. This way, when I shopped for the clothes, I would have something to easily reference.