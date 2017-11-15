I’m always looking for new ways to use the tools in Photoshop as well as new ways to make editing easier.

To use the color replacement tool, you sample the color you want to copy and then paint over an area that needs a color change. The best part about it is that unlike painting with the standard brush tool, the Color Replacement Tool retains the texture in the image.

Here are quick and easy ways I use the Color Replacement Tool in Photoshop to enhance an image.

1. Match colors

We’ve all had someone show up with a bow or other accessory that just doesn’t quite match the main tones in the wardrobe. Using the color replacement tool to sample the good color, simply paint over the object that needs some adjustment.

If there’s nothing to sample in the image and you just need to change a color, you can simply change your foreground color using the swatches or by entering a specific color and paint over the object that needs to be changed.