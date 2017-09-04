***This tutorial was posted on our expansive photography forum; however, we think it’s so rad that we just had to share with you, too***

Ever capture an incredible moment only to realize your subject has bright color casts on their face due to light reflecting off their neon color shirt?

A color cast is a tint of a particular color which can affect part of your image. It’s usually unwanted especially on human subjects because it can alter the look of their natural skin tone.

Here are some tips to avoid or correct color casts.

Avoid wearing bright colors.

This is especially true in harsh light. Bright colors like neon pink are going to reflect that color onto your subject (typically in the shadows of their face). It can be extremely tedious to try and remove the color cast in post processing so if possible it’s best to avoid these colors especially if you know you are going to be in harsh light.

Study how the light falls on your subject.

I think a lot of us have run into a situation where green grass has cast color on our subject. This usually happens again in bright or harsh light. There are a couple things you can do to avoid this.