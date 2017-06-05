Winning image above by Kimberly Milano

Who doesn’t love a contest?

Every month on the photography forum, we throw out a theme and leave it up to members to interpret it in their images. Last month, we chose the theme ‘Close-up’.

What resulted was an amazingly beautiful collection of pictures that allowed us to catch a glimpse inside the lives of the members. We’ve compiled a few of them here for you to enjoy and we want to congratulate Jamie for winning a live Breakout seat from Click Photo School with her image above!

Alyssa Ahern

Anna Hurley

Brandi Markham

Clare Midock

Elizabeth Loughran Partin

Erica Williams

Gisele Queiroz

Julie Audoux

Julie Pease

Kathleen Chapman

Kim Peterson

Kristen Ryan

Monika Colichio

Shelly Waldman

Tanya McSween

Would you like the opportunity to be featured in next month’s photo share here on the Clickin Moms Blog and possibly win a prize? For our next contest, we’ve asked for your best ‘Fatherhood’ photos which you can submit here.

