Clickin Walk 2017 photography contest winners!

Another annual ClickinWalk, another incredible year full of fun with friends exploring over 60 cities all over the world!

We’ve loved seeing all your amazing photos from the walk and can’t wait for next year.

It’s time to wrap up the walk by announcing the winners of the photo contest. What an inspiration the 1600+ images were! We now have a huge list of places we want to visit.

The final winners have been selected and you can enjoy them below. Thank you to everyone for coming out and participating in the walk!

Specialty lens contest winners!

Grand prize:

Prize includes:

Miller’s Signature Album

$200 Lensbaby gift card

Fuji Instax Mini 70

1-year subscription to Click Magazine

1st runner-up:

Prize includes:

Miller’s Signature Book

$150 Lensbaby gift card

Vanguard Alta Rise 45 Backpack

1-year subscription to Click Magazine

2nd runner-up:

Prize includes:

$100 Miller’s lab credit

$100 Lensbaby gift card

1-year subscription to Click Magazine

Mobile Device contest winners!

Grand prize:

Prize includes:

Miller’s Signature Album

Fuji Instax Mini 70

Lei Momi camera bag from Click & Co Store

$75 Click Photo School gift certificate

1-year subscription to Click Magazine

1st runner-up:

Prize includes:

Miller’s Signature Book

$150 Click Photo School gift certificate

Vanguard Alta Rise 45 Backpack

1-year subscription to Click Magazine

2nd runner-up:

Prize includes:

$100 Miller’s lab credit

$50 Click & Co Store gift certificate

$50 Click Photo School gift certificate

1-year subscription to Click Magazine

Best All Around contest winners!

Grand prize:

Prize includes:

Miller’s Signature Album

Fuji Instax Mini 70

$125 Click Photo School gift certificate

Flightless Bird Camera Strap from Click & Co Store

1-year subscription to Click Magazine

1st runner-up:

Prize includes:

Miller’s Signature Book

$150 Click Photo School gift certificate

Vanguard Alta Rise 45 Backpack

1-year subscription to Click Magazine

2nd runner-up:

Prize includes:

$100 Miller’s lab credit

$50 Click & Co Store gift certificate

$50 Click Photo School gift certificate

1-year subscription to Click Magazine

Congratulations to all the winners and we will be in contact soon with details on claiming your prizes!

Thank you so much to everyone who participated, all the leaders who helped make the photo walks happen, and to all our incredible sponsors: Miller’s, Fujifilm, Lensbaby, Vanguard, Click & Co Store, Click Photo School, and Click Magazine!

