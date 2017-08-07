Childhood captured in 30 memory inducing pictures

Are you looking for a photography challenge?

Maybe you love taking photos or maybe you just need some motivation to start taking pictures again (or maybe you simply love contests that promise the chance at a prize!)

Well, we’ve got you covered! (More on that below!)

Every month on the Clickin Moms photography forum, we select a new theme and ask our members to interpret it in their images in any way they wish. Last month, the theme was ‘Childhood’.

Our members wow’ed us with a beautiful collection of pictures that gave us a glimpse inside their lives and showed up what childhood looks like to them.

We have selected some of our favorites for you to enjoy here, and we want to congratulate Julie Audoux for winning a live Breakout Session seat from Click Photo School with her image!

Tara Needham

Nicole Loeb

Jyotsna Bhamidipati

Amy Bartley

Alyssa Knight

Alicia Moss

Erica Williams

Milène Aubert

Shokofeh Sora

Stacie Zimmerman

Natalie Greenroyd

WINNER! Julie Audoux

Eileen Critchley

Melisa

Sharon Kenney

Sarah

Sarah Kossak Gupta

Samantha Degens

Rochelle Hepworth

Rachel Sine

Karlee Hooper

Amy Wright

Angee Manns

Bree

Chelsie Cannon

Christine

Laura Pope

Kristen Ryan

Kristan Kremer

Katie Golobic

