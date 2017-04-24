For many of us, when we begin our photography journey our first images are often “close-ups” of our babies.

Then, as they grow older, we continue shooting them from the same perspective, our perspective. Our perspective consists of us shooting mostly from in front of them.

Have you ever tried to vary your point of view? I don’t necessarily mean shooting from above, below, behind or at eye level. Even though these different perspectives add variety to your pictures, I want to invite you today to think about the point of view in the story.

The point of view (POV) in photography is simply the editorial choice you make each time you take a picture, to tell and strengthen a story.

When considering the point of view from a storytelling perspective:

Do you want to tell a story from the narrator’s perspective, a participant’s perspective or from the viewpoint of an observer of the story?

Do you want the viewer to contemplate something or to be part of the action?

What do you want to showcase in the particular scene that you are about to capture: emotion, connection, action, quest, plot, a happy ending or struggle?

One thing that I want to emphasize is that there is no right of wrong POV because each POV will simply tell a different story. The thing that is important is to know what you want to say and then be sure your POV helps you to say it.

In this tutorial, I will show you either a single image, or a series of images of the same moment, and will discuss how the point of view strengthens the image.

Shooting to show connection: choose a POV where the eye contact or the hands are the star.

One way to illustrate connections in your story is to include eye contact or your subject’s hands in your image. The eye contact can be with you or between the people within your frame. You can achieve it by being close to your subject or at a distance, depending on what you are trying to showcase. Filling your frame with the connection can really have a deep impact on the viewer.

In this picture, I wanted to highlight this new mother’s gaze and her gently touching her baby’s hair. I also loved the light that was in this bedroom and I thought it helped contribute to the connection. So instead of filling the frame, I backed up a little and showed the entire scene, carefully framing the subjects so as not to include other elements that would have been distracting. I chose to shoot this from slightly above to flatter mom’s face and showcase the delicate light on her shoulder, bringing feminity to this image.

In this one, the point of view showcases the love and the energy of the boy. Having them so close to the camera makes the emotion almost tangible.

Shooting from the point of view of a voyeur to show things that you are not supposed to see, good or bad!

This point of view can be achieved by shooting as if you were hidden like paparazzi. You can use a door frame, window, mirror, or foliage to shoot through to suggest that you are “peeking in” on a scene. This point of view is effective when you see something naughty, bad behavior, or when you capture a stolen moment!

In this picture, I shot through the door frame and included the door in my image to help the viewer feel that my kids are doing something out of their parents sight and more specifically, something that they are not supposed to do! (Although I did provide the water bottle on this occasion for my image)

Here, I was trying to get a family picture in their new courtyard. After a quick celebratory toast, they decided to kiss. Thankfully I was still holding the shutter button and stole this tiny moment.

In this image, I didn’t want to disturb my son while he was drying his scooter. He hated my camera in those days so I preferred to hide behind the foliage. This POV allowed me to capture the concentration on his face which really added to the story.

Shooting from behind – the tricky one!

For the last year, because our family has been living in another country, I have been very drawn to taking images of my children from behind. Why? Sometimes, it is because I want to do more of a landscape photograph and I don’t want their faces to detract from the scene.