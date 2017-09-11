32 captivating eye contact photos that will draw you in

Are you looking for a photography challenge?

Maybe you love taking photos or maybe you just need some motivation to start taking pictures again (or maybe you simply love contests that promise the chance at a prize!)

Well, we’ve got you covered! (More on that below!)

Every month on the Clickin Moms photography forum, we select a new theme and ask our members to interpret it in their images in any way they wish. Last month, the theme was ‘Eye Contact’.

Our members wow’ed us with a beautiful collection of pictures that gave us a glimpse inside their lives and showed up what childhood looks like to them.

We have selected some of our favorites for you to enjoy here, and we want to congratulate Marissa for winning a live Breakout Session seat from Click Photo School with her image!

WINNER! Marissa Roseillier

Angee Manns

Becca Lundin

Beth Ann Fricker

Bonnie Cornelius

Emily Petrous

Eve Tuft

Jaime Davis

Jenni McCarty

Jenny Brake

Karen Schanely

Kathy Chapman

Kayren Davis

Kim Milano

Kimi Mills

Kristen Ryan

Lisa Coole

Marti Austin

Megan Carson

Melissa Gibson

Monika Colichio

Nikki Rainey

Olga Levien

Sarah Kossak

Sarah Posehn

Shokofeh Sora

Stacy Jacob

Tasha Boin

Tricia Pompilio

Ute Christin

Vanessa Brack

Agnieszka Tunnissen

