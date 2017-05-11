26 photos of weather that will take your breath away

Winning image above by Jamie Bates



Who doesn’t love a contest?

Every month on the photography forum, we throw out a theme and leave it up to members to interpret it in their images. Last month, we chose the theme ‘Weather’.

What resulted was an amazingly beautiful collection of pictures that allowed us to catch a glimpse inside the lives of the members. We’ve compiled a few of them here for you to enjoy and we want to congratulate Lindsey for winning a live Breakout seat from Click Photo School with her image above!