You dress the kids in their cutest clothes and haul them out to a field to practice.

You pose them together smiling at the camera and settle into your spot for taking the perfect picture to share with friends and family.

It turns from fun to frustration quickly. The camera settings are correct but the pictures are still not turning out how you envisioned.

I remember feeling so disappointed. I had all of the information to create a beautiful picture but it wasn’t translating into my final images.

Then I tried something that worked. I decided to stop trying to get that one perfect picture. I was finally creating fun images to be proud of.

Instead of capturing one pose in one way, I was capturing one moment, multiple ways.

1. Determine your location and settings.

Always start by placing your subjects in the light and location where you want to shoot. Check your settings to make sure you can get it as close to perfect in camera as possible.