You dress the kids in their cutest clothes and haul them out to a field to practice.
You pose them together smiling at the camera and settle into your spot for taking the perfect picture to share with friends and family.
It turns from fun to frustration quickly. The camera settings are correct but the pictures are still not turning out how you envisioned.
I remember feeling so disappointed. I had all of the information to create a beautiful picture but it wasn’t translating into my final images.
Then I tried something that worked. I decided to stop trying to get that one perfect picture. I was finally creating fun images to be proud of.
Instead of capturing one pose in one way, I was capturing one moment, multiple ways.
1. Determine your location and settings.
Always start by placing your subjects in the light and location where you want to shoot. Check your settings to make sure you can get it as close to perfect in camera as possible.
2. Get closer. Even closer.
Once they are posed and your settings are correct, start shooting. Start by having them looking at the camera.
Take a few steps closer and ask them to engage with each other. Kids always love tickling each other, kissing their baby sibling or making funny faces at each other!
Get even closer and shoot tight, capturing the small details like tiny hands holding onto each other.
Walk around your subjects, shooting from as many different angles as you can. You’ll be surprised at how much you love a perspective you’ve never shot before!
3. Move to the side.
By stepping to the side of your original scene, you can capture the moment in a different way. The scenery, light and aesthetic of the image is completely different now. You may not even be able to choose a favorite.
4. Shoot from above or below.
Getting on different levels is another excellent way to create many looks from one moment. Shoot down on your subject and then in the next moment get level with them.
If you have a single person as your subject, create multiple looks by having them engage with the camera. Then have them glance off into the scene. A good fake laugh always turns out adorable as well!
Make the most out of each pose you place your children in. Never stop moving to capture each pose from different angles and heights.
Stop focusing on the perfect picture and think of how you can genuinely capture the moment. By allowing yourself to have fun, you can create amazing images that stay with you for a lifetime.
Fun prompts for more engaging pictures:
- Anytime there is a dress involved, ask for a spin. Kids always love to spin!
- Have your subject close their eyes and tell them to open them on “three”. This always creates some fun laughter!
- Little boys will be more than excited to show off their jumping skills.
- Have them play Ring Around The Rosie or hold hands walking together. These are always some of my favorite shots.
- Once your children are sitting together, ask them to snuggle in as tight as they can.
- Ask your child to pretend to be their favorite animal. You’ll get silly roars, chirps and growls with gorgeous, genuine smiles in between.
