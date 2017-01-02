When we look back on 2016, we can’t help but think about all the wonderful contributors we’ve had here on our photography blog.

From the very beginning, our desire has been to help you learn to take better pictures. We are so grateful to the talented photographers that have crossed our paths and shared that same desire and have brought you some amazing tutorials over the last 7 years.

This is just a fraction of the brilliant knowledge that was shared by those contributors last year and some of your favorite posts!