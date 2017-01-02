When we look back on 2016, we can’t help but think about all the wonderful contributors we’ve had here on our photography blog.

From the very beginning, our desire has been to help you learn to take better pictures. We are so grateful to the talented photographers that have crossed our paths and shared that same desire and have brought you some amazing tutorials over the last 7 years.

This is just a fraction of the brilliant knowledge that was shared by those contributors last year and some of your favorite posts!

backlit photos in a bedroom by Amy Shire

How to capture light rays indoors with these 4 tricks
by Amy Shire

backlit photo of girl looking into bubble machine by April Nienhuis

How to beat Instagram’s algorithm
by April Nienhuis

Celia Sloan

12 fabulous lenses you should try
by the Click Pros

picture of boy laying on the green grass by Sally Molhoek of Sallykate Photography

12 ways to photograph the same subject in 1 lousy location
by Sally Molhoek

family hugging and kissing portrait by Elena Blair

The 10 most common photography questions answered
by Elena Blair

photo of boy covered in sidewalk chalk by Susan Grimes

9 reasons why photography is an important hobby
by Susan Grimes

pic of two kids on a beach playing by Annick Paradis

How to use the clarity slider in Lightroom
by Annick Paradis

black and white picture of young girl looking out the blinds by Tiffany Kelly

4 Lightroom secrets to get stunning black and white images
by Tiffany Kelly

family laughing together in a cornfield by Kristy Dooley

7 habits of successful photographers
by Kristy Dooley

picture of kid standing on a couch with photos on the wall behind him by Andrea Moffatt

How to fill the walls of your home with photographed memories
by Andrea Moffatt

photo-of-three-brothers-sitting-and-laughing-by-stacie-zimmerman

8 fun ways to photograph boys before they grow up
by Stacie Zimmerman

photo of sisters standing by the water by Anita Perminova

5 steps to improve the light in your photos right now
by Anita Perminova