Winning image above by Alison Lapczuk

Who doesn’t love a contest?

Every month on the photography forum, we throw out a theme and leave it up to members to interpret it in their images. Last month, we chose the theme ‘Emotion’.

What resulted was an amazingly beautiful collection of pictures that allowed us to catch a glimpse inside the lives of the members. We’ve compiled a few of them here for you to enjoy and we want to congratulate Alison for winning a live Breakout seat from Click Photo School with her image above!

Aimee Glucina

Aimee Glucina

Amy Murgatroyd

Amy Murgatroyd

Beth Cagnoni

Beth Cagnoni

Bonnie Cornelius

Bonnie Cornelius

Bree Bain

Bree Bain

Bree Hulme

Bree Hulme

Diane Wittenberg

Diane Wittenberg

Eva Lagardère

Eva Lagardère

Faye Sevel

Faye Sevel

Hannah McLaren

Hannah McLaren

Holly Mancini

Holly Mancini

Julie Audoux

Julie Audoux

Katie Reine

Katie Reine

Kristin Kelley

Kristin Kelley

Kristin Rutherford

Kristin Rutherford

Lucia Vaquero

Lucia Vaquero

Maria Russell

Maria Russell

Stefanie Berry

Stefanie Berry

Stormy Solis

Stormy Solis

Tami Keehn

Tami Keehn

Tiffany Kelly

Tiffany Kelly

Would you like the opportunity to be featured in next month’s photo share here on the Clickin Moms Blog and possibly win a prize? For our next contest we’ve asked for your best ‘Faceless’ photos which you can submit here.

Not a member of the forum? Don’t forget that you can sign up today risk-free!