Need help overcoming the dreaded photographer’s child syndrome?

I have five children ranging in age from 23 down to 7.

I’ve had many failures.

But finally, kind of, (sort of, but maybe not) I’ve figured this thing out at child number five.

1. It needs to be FUN for them.

At first I thought this should go without saying. But then I thought no, it not only needs to be said but it needs to be at the top.

This should be a fun activity for you both. Life is about experiences and you want the experience your children has when you bring out your camera to be a fun one.

Isn’t this is why we photograph? To capture beautiful memories of our children to look back on and reflect.

I’ll tell you, when I look back on pictures that I have, even the not good ones, I smile and my heart warms. My heart is full with both joy of being able to witness the moments again and sorrow that those moments have passed and I will never be able to get them back.

What happens when I look back on photographs when I pushed my children to do something they really didn’t want to do? Or where I know I was trying a new technique or mode? That feeling is of bitter, bitter regret.

You can see in their faces they weren’t enjoying it. I didn’t get what I wanted. I didn’t learn anything from it and I gave them a bad experience in front of the lens. Those moments that I photographed – I don’t treasure them.

If you both aren’t having fun and can’t turn it around, put the camera down and engage them in something fun. These will not be memories that you treasure and it will sour your child from having their pictures taken.

I would also suggest that you don’t ask your child to pose all the time. Posing is hard work and can become tiresome and boring for them, and just not fun.