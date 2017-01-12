“Only boring people get bored.”

My whole life I’ve been afraid of being bored (or boring for that matter) because of these words. My mom’s response anytime my sister or I would whine the dreaded phrase, “I’M BOOOORED!”

So when I started my 365 project at the beginning of this year, that’s the one thing I wanted to accomplish: to take at least one photo a day that wasn’t boring to me. The last part of that sentence is very important. “To me.”

Not every photo is going to please every person. What’s boring to me, may be exceptional to you. A photo that’s exciting to me, may put you to sleep just by looking at it. I constantly need to remind myself of that. So in my daily shooting journey this year, I’ve discovered a few tricks that have helped me accomplish my goal.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve taken plenty of boring… ahem… uninteresting, photos this year, and I’m actually going to share those with you, too! Because when I take those types of shots, it helps me reassess and think through what I need to do to get a shot that I’m happy with. I know I’ll eventually find it. That one angle, that one detail or that new perspective I’ve never seen before. Those are the things that make my heart sing and that make me want to pick up my camera again and again. So here you go! Five tips to help kick BORING to the curb!!

1. Emotion, humor

This is a big one for me. And this might also be why I never seem to like the traditional portraits I take of my kids. When I can add an element of emotion (and for me, nine times out of ten that emotion is humor) to an image, it is immediately transformed from what might otherwise be a boring photo.

My kids (and I’m sure most of yours, too) are just naturally funny. I try to pay close attention to what they’re doing and I can usually gauge when they’re going to do something that will elicit lots of emotion.

But every now and then, I will “set up” a situation where I know they won’t be able to resist big laughs. I once had a burp contest with my five year old while taking pictures. I almost puked (literally) but the genuine emotion and laughs I was able to capture of him are so special to me!

2. Perspective

If I shot every image the same way (for example, squatted down and straight in front of my subject) I would be bored to tears and over photography in just a few days. Trying to find a new way to shoot something that is not in and of itself interesting is a fun challenge for me.

I try to find things to shoot through, I’ll stand on things, put my camera on the ground, etc. It doesn’t always work, but usually if I keep trying, I’ll find something refreshing!

3. Mystery in the details

I love a little bit of mystery in my photos. I add an element of mystery to my photos by including just a few details of the story and letting the viewer fill in the pieces. Most of the time, I try to keep this in mind while I’m shooting, but sometimes I’ll achieve this in post processing by cropping to help tell my story.

If I look back at the photos I’ve taken this year, I would say nearly 80% of them don’t include my kids faces. Faceless images make me think so much more when I look at them. My mind is trying to fill in the blanks, and images that put my mind to work like that are some of my favorite.

4. Silhouettes

Oh, do I love a good silhouette. I love that they can be taken at pretty much anytime during the day and they can really enhance the action. Just make sure you are exposing for the sky and you will be good to go! Look for places, like a hill, or on top of a playground where your subject, and what they are doing, will really stand out. It’s always easier to eliminate distractions by adjusting your shooting angle than eliminate them in post processing (however, I’m not above a large clone job for a great silhouette!). Gorgeous clouds make for great silhouettes, but don’t be afraid to try them when the sky is a blank canvas too. Simplicity can be oh, so good!

5. Flip it!

I shoot a lot of reflections and shadows. And a lot of times they are more interesting to me after I’ve flipped then. The image becomes less about the person and new life is brought to the shadow/reflection itself. And how easy is this trick?!

The thing to remember is sometimes it can be really hard to tell if a flipped image is going to work until it is already flipped. So I flip LOTS of pictures (just a click of a button in LR) to find ones that work for me. I’m actually just going to call these before and after because the unflipped version isn’t necessarily boring. It’s just that the added element of flipping it really kicks it up a notch!