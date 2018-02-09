Share
Are you looking for a photography challenge?

Maybe you love taking photos or maybe you just need some motivation to start taking pictures again (or maybe you simply love contests that promise the chance at a prize!)

Well, we’ve got you covered! (More on that below!)

Every month on the Clickin Moms photography forum, we select a new theme and ask our members to interpret it in their images in any way they wish. Last month, the theme was ‘Color Pop’.

Our members wow’ed us with a beautiful collection of pictures that gave us a glimpse inside their lives and showed up what childhood looks like to them.

We have selected some of our40 Wonderfully colorful photos that will make your eyes happy favorites for you to enjoy here, and we want to congratulate Candice Sampedro Johnson for winning a live Breakout Session seat from Click Photo School with her image!

Christine Kapuschinsky
Sarah Mikesell
Sarah Mikesell
Bryn Turner
Bryn Turner
Marcie Reif
Marcie Reif
Candice Sampedro Johnson
WINNER! Candice Sampedro Johnson
Julie Audoux
Julie Audoux
Jennifer Boutillier
Jennifer Boutillier
Tara "taralouise"
Anna "a_hurley"
Mabel Chow
Mabel Chow
Julie Guertin
Julie Guertin
Jacqueline Anders
Jacqueline Anders
Cathy Portele
Cathy Portele
Erin Clayton
Erin Clayton
Karen Schanely
Karen Schanely
Jennifer "jennifersue82"
Vanessa Wardle
Vanessa Wardle
Becca Wohl
Becca Wohl
Kathy Roberts
Kathy Roberts
Missy Mayo
Missy Mayo
Marti "martiva0503"
Kathy "kathleen2260"
Melissa Gibson
Stephanie Rufener
Stephanie Rufener
Niki Wise
Niki Wise
Megan "meganhavelaar"
Erin "erinmarie310"
Ashley "ashellis"
Shellyn Leeper
Shellyn Leeper
Holly Restani
Karen Osdieck
Karen Osdieck
Annick Paradis
Annick Paradis
Jessie Nelson
Jessie Nelson
Becca Wohl
Becca Wohl
Brandi Markham
Brandi Markham
Heather Owens
Heather Owens
Diane Wittenberg
Diane Wittenberg
Liza Hippler
Liza Hippler
Rebekah Peterson
Rebekah Peterson
Julie Pease
Julie Pease

Would you like the opportunity to be featured in next month’s photo share here on the Clickin Moms Blog and be entered to win a Live Seat to any Click Photo School Breakout Session? (Told you we’d share more details here on how to do that!) This month, we’re looking for your best ‘Love’ photos which you can submit here.

Not a member of the Clickin Moms forum? We’d LOVE to have you join us! You can do that right now! (Questions? Please feel free to post those below!)

