Winning image above by Lindsey Stigleman

Who doesn’t love a contest?

Every month on the photography forum, we throw out a theme and leave it up to members to interpret it in their images. Last month, we chose the theme ‘Faceless’.

What resulted was an amazingly beautiful collection of pictures that allowed us to catch a glimpse inside the lives of the members. We’ve compiled a few of them here for you to enjoy and we want to congratulate Lindsey for winning a live Breakout seat from Click Photo School with her image above!

Amanda Simpson

Angee Manns

Beth Crossman

Brandy Dykes

Candy Kempsey

Christina Klahn

Dana Pembroke

Eva Lagardere

Gisele Queiroz

Julie Audoux

Juliet Schwab

Katie Langmuir

Katy Wehbeh

Kelley Krohnert

Kendra Knaggs

Kerry L

Kristen Ryan

Megan Yanz

Rebecca Carlson

Sarah Boccolucci

Sarah Mikesell

Shan Wilkinson

Shelby Zavala

Shokofeh

Would you like the opportunity to be featured in next month’s photo share here on the Clickin Moms Blog and possibly win a prize? For our next contest, we’ve asked for your best ‘Weather’ photos which you can submit here.

