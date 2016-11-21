Erin Wagnild:

It’s not the camera. It’s not the lenses. Or the post-processing, the poses, or the props. While all of those things might contribute to your vision, what makes a great photograph is YOU. Your knowledge, your heart, your skills. Learn about your camera, shoot in manual, and learn how to see and harness the available light (or make your own). This will get you closer to your vision than any new camera body ever would.

Lacey Meyers:

Study, practice, study some more, and practice what you’ve studied … and the best subjects to practice on, don’t ALWAYS have to be your kids …

Lisa Weingardt:

Get to really know your camera and the equipment that you already own inside and out by shooting regularly whether that be daily or as part of a project. Joining a project helps you put your work out there among your peers and really helps you see the growth and your voice emerge. Don’t compare yourself to others, it is so hard to do when we are surrounded my so many amazing artists and can’t help but wonder what camera, lens, or secrets they have. They too began somewhere and everyone’s journey is much different, you want your art to reflect you and not mirror those around you. And, most importantly be patient with yourself and be willing to listen to critique from photographers who’s opinion you value whether they be a pro or not!



Allison Gipson:

Turn off the outside noise. Find your voice. What kind of photographer do YOU want to be? Not what your clients want, what others want or what you might think others want, but what do YOU want? Once you figure that out…don’t stop at anything to be exactly who you want. Don’t remain stagnant. Keep learning, striving and growing. Oh. And shoot daily. Not kidding, pick up that camera every single day. You won’t regret it.

Faye Sevel:

My piece of advice that I have actually given to new photographers is to invest in education and critque. I cannot stress it enough… be open to learning, always. Seek out other photographers who will give you honest, objective critique. Put away the tendency to be defensive and open yourself up to learning from others who really want to see you succeed. Because, truthfully, even when you feel like you’ve learned all there is to know, there is a mountain of more things to learn just around the corner!

Amy McMaster:

Embrace the grain. Don’t be afraid to push your ISO to get that sweet shot. Better to have some grit, than to have out of focus images. Better to have some grain, then have nothing at all.

Sarah Wilkerson:

Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t be a “real” photographer until you go into business; artistic vision and technical mastery, not a business license, make someone a great photographer.

Bonnie Cornelius:

Invest in yourself before investing in equipment or other things that you think will make your work better. Invest in workshops, classes, breakouts before investing in lenses, actions/presets, props, etc. Give yourself lots of time to practice and learn. Become involved in the forum and make friends to learn and grow with!

Andrea Murphy

My advice to new photographers would be to not buy every great new camera that comes on the market! Invest in good glass that will last you for years!

Kathy Roberts:

Slow down….way down. The excitement of beginning photography may have you wanting to do it all. You are probably scouring social media and websites of experienced photographers and yearn to shoot images like what you see on their pages. You’ll get there! But first be patient and kind with yourself because everyone of those photographers started at the beginning too. So slowly work your way through the technical, practicing every chance you get, letting the basics sink in first. Enjoy the learning process. Patience will never look so good!

Helen Whittle:

My advice would be to pick up your camera everyday. Doing a 365 was a game changer for me. It made me really think about what it was i wanted to shoot, as well as how to shoot it and how not to shoot it. Also, never think you have learnt everything you can learn. Just as you arrive at a place where you love what you take and you are consistent, it is easy to sit back and I would say keep challenging yourself because there is always more to learn.

Amy Ames:

Read your manual.

Kasey McCoy:

Always stay true to yourself and your vision. If you are in a setting and your heart is telling you it’s the perfect opportunity or moment to take the photo but your head is telling you no because (insert reason here), listen to your heart and take the photo. Over time you will begin to grow and your hearts vision will expand. Keep listening. It won’t let you down!

Lindsey Mix:

Find yourself a small group to interact with regularly. For me, that came via two different facebook groups.This will help you share your experience, ask questions, and share your work in a safe environment where you grow to nurture and love each other’s work on a much more personal level. The comradery offered is often different and more reassuring that that which we receive in our personal lives. For me, my friends didn’t always understand how much work I was putting into photography and didn’t really get the frustrations or victories that came along with it. Finding a group of people I can now call my friends is the best thing I did for myself – that and taking classes!

Erica Williams:

My advice is don’t go into business before you are ready. Take it slow and make sure that you have a plan, set goals and have everything together before you start charging for a session. Practice on friends and family before you take on any clients to build a good portfolio.

Carrie Small:

Find your style and stay true. Don’t edit a session with 15 different styles. Be different to set yourself apart.

Sonia Bourdon:

If you are hoping to earn money from photograhy one day, my advice to you is start to learn the business side of things right away! Even if you are the best photographer out there, if you don’t know how to brand and market yourself, how to put a price on your services, it will be much more difficult for you to make a living out of this Art. Photography is really competitive and talent won’t just cut it. Educating yourself about business is the best gift you can give yourself if you want to make a living in the photography Business one day.