Inspiration can come from so many places.

Books, music, movies, light, nature… the list could go on and on.

One of our favorite sources of inspiration comes from seeing the work being produced from so many incredible photographers.

Three years ago, we decided it was time to start spotlighting these photographers with our annual 100 Photographers to Watch list.

And here we are with our fourth list. Like previous years, our staff, mentors, and editors scoured the internet to come up with a long list of both established and up-and-coming photographers. These photographers are experts and continually wow us with their work.

Among the great list of nominees, 15 of our talented photographers and image curators voted for their favorites – the photographers they are most excited to follow. We are pleased to share with you the voting results, a beautiful and varied collection of artists worth checking out.

So grab a cup of your favorite drink and perhaps a slice of cake and get ready to be inspired. These are our “100 Photographers to Watch in 2018“!

ABBY DEEVERS

ADRI DE LA CRUZ

AMANDA BARRICK

AMANDA MCCLELLAN

 

AMANDINE L'HYVER

AMELIA GRACE

ANGELA AND EVEN CARLISLE

ANNA BRADLEY

ANNA LIISA NIXON

ASHLEY MARSTON

ASHLEY SCHEIDER

BETHANY MEYSENBURG

BETHANY SAMS

BETHNEY BACKHAUS

CAMILLA FRENCH

CAMILLA JORVAD

 

CAROL MERRIMAN

CATHERINE MATTHYS

 

CATHLIN MCCULLOUGH

CHARMI PENA

 

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5