Inspiration can come from so many places.

Books, music, movies, light, nature… the list could go on and on.

One of our favorite sources of inspiration comes from seeing the work being produced from so many incredible photographers.

Three years ago, we decided it was time to start spotlighting these photographers with our annual 100 Photographers to Watch list.

And here we are with our fourth list. Like previous years, our staff, mentors, and editors scoured the internet to come up with a long list of both established and up-and-coming photographers. These photographers are experts and continually wow us with their work.

Among the great list of nominees, 15 of our talented photographers and image curators voted for their favorites – the photographers they are most excited to follow. We are pleased to share with you the voting results, a beautiful and varied collection of artists worth checking out.

So grab a cup of your favorite drink and perhaps a slice of cake and get ready to be inspired. These are our “100 Photographers to Watch in 2018“!